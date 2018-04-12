Opening Statement:

“It’s a beautiful day, that’s exciting for us, to get outside. This is practice 14 for us, so we’ll practice today then have our spring gameon Saturday. We’re looking forward to that.12:30kickoff at the stadium, should be a beautiful dayon Saturdaytoo. Overall, it’s been a really, really good spring for our guys and I know that’s probably been said a lot. I really feel that way. I like where our team is at, I think our guys have really embraced and bought into the new offense that we’re running and they’ve done a great job of that. There’s been a lot of positives that have come out of that, defensively as well. I think we’ve made a lot of improvements, really looked hard at some things and changed some things, it’s been good for us. I like the approach our guys have taken, I really like the feeling and the culture of our team right now. A lot of guys have got to keep working throughout the summer and get better. Our job as coaches is to really detail those things out, give them a great plan moving forward of what they’ve got to do and I know they’ll do that during the summer and get ready to go.”

On if there will be any changes to the format of the spring game:

“We’re still talking through that. It won’t be anything drastic. We’re not going to divide the teams or do a draft or anything like that, we’ll do some form of offense-defense – whether it’s ones versus ones or ones versus twos – however we’ll do it. We’re still talking about that. A lot of it has to do with the scoring system, more for the fans and what not. I just want to go out and have a good, clean practice, good day. I’m looking forward to it being a nice day, being outside, and we should have a good turnout.”

On if any players are being held out of the spring game:

“Yeah, we’ll hold out several guys. There’ll be a group of guys there that… I said to the team the other day that it’s not who coaches like and don’t like, it’s based on experience. We have some guys on the team that have played a lot of games, snaps, don’t necessarily need all those snaps. There’ll be some guys that we hold out altogether, there’ll be some guys that play limited snaps, and it’s all really based on – and we keep track of how many game reps guys have, how many practice reps every guy on the roster, what they’ve had – and we try to weigh all those things out as we need to.”

On if the lack of a scoring system will take away from the competitiveness:

“I don’t know about that. There’s always – in our program – there’s always a competitive edge. Someone’s going to get some sort of reward for achievement and someone won't. Like I said, we’re still going through that. I don’t know. It won’t be any big mathematical equation to figure out what’s going on.”On the new offense: “I like how we can be multiple with our personnel, I think that's the biggest thing. You know where the depth chart is based on your strengths. If you create a role for yourself and there are things you can do, then there's a fit for you somewhere in the offense. For instance our running backs, we can use two or three guys at a time as opposed to being one back and I think that at that position as well as others it really helps guys to say it gives them promise that if they work hard they get a chance to get out there and contribute."

On playing different defensively:

“Personnel-wise, all things are personnel driven and we've just gone back to see how we're doing on some things and scheme-wise as well were personnel driven. We've got some good guys that are doing a good job."

On if any players will be in dramatically different roles:

“I think that there's different guys in the back end, some linebackers were moving. Big position changes up or down, not really. I mentioned earlier Rayshad Lewis is playing some corner for us, he's doing a really good job and we'll determine at the end of spring where the majority of his reps come from or if we put him all on one side of the ball he's now split the spring in half on offense and defense. He's done a good job on both sides."

On CB/WR Rayshad Lewis playing cornerback:

“He's got natural ability. He's a good football player, got a good feel for things. He's got good short area quickness and he’s dynamic that way. Even day one we put him out there and he has a good feel for things. He's learning on the fly and he just understands football pretty well."

On potentially seeing JC Jackson get drafted:

“It would be great. I've known JC since his sophomore year in high school. Going back with his family and a lot of people in his life so certainly, I know it's been a goal of his for a long time and I do believe he will get drafted and he will be a big contributor somewhere so I’m looking forward to that for him and his family."