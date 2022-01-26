WATCH: Eric Ayala, Fatts Russell react following win at Rutgers

Maryland senior point guard Fatts Russell tied his season-high with 23 points while fellow senior guard Eric Ayala scored 22 points for the second time in three games, as the Terps went on the road to defeat Rutgers 68-60, splitting the regular-season series and winning back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

Watch Ayala and Russell react following the Terps' road win over the Scarlet Knights in the video player below.