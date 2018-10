COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland starting quarterback Kasim Hill threw for a career-high 265 yards and tied his career high with three touchdown throws, while sophomore running back rushed for a career-high 140 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Leake also scored on a 97-yard kickoff return as the Terps exploded for 63 points in their win over Illinois.

Watch Hill and Leake discuss the Terps' offensive outburst in the video player below.