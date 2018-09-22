COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- After a tough outing versus Temple, Terps freshman quarterback Kasim Hill bounced back versus Minnesota, going an efficient 10-of-14 for 117 yards and a touchdown through the air. Most importantly, Hill did not turn the ball over versus the Golden Gophers.

Graduate transfer Tre Watson came up big for the Terps early in the second half versus Minnesota, with a pick six that put the Terps up three scores less than a minute in. It was Watson's second interception in a Maryland uniform in only his fourth game as a Terp.

Watch Hill and Watson talk about their Big Ten opening win over Minnesota in the video player below.