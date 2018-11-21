Ticker
WATCH: Jeshaun Jones, Dontay Demus preview Penn State

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport.com
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- True freshman wideout Dontay Demus has caught at least one pass in four straight games and has three catches for more than 50 yards during that stretch, becoming a big-play threat for the Terps. Fellow true freshman wideout Jeshaun Jones leads all Maryland receivers with five touchdowns after hauling in TD grabs in back-to-back games against Indiana and Ohio State.

Watch Jones and Demus preview the Terps' regular season finale at No. 14 Penn State in the videos below.

