COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Trailing by six at the break, Kevin Willard's team outscored Iowa 47-29 in the second half en route to a 78-66 home win over Iowa on Wednesday night.

Jahmir Young led the way with a game-high 21 points while freshman wing DeShawn Harris-Smith came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points in the win.

Watch Willard break down his team's win over the Hawkeyes in the video player below.