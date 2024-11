COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Virginia Tech transfer guard Rodney Rice poured in 26 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as the Terps took a 58-26 lead into the locker room. Kevin Willard's team would eventually cruise to an 86-52 victory over Mount St. Mary's, moving to 2-0 on the season.

Watch Willard break down Rice and the rest of the team's performance in the video player below.