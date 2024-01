COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kevin Willard's squad trailed 12-2 early in the first half but dominated the rest of the way, beating Nebraska at home by a final score of 73-51. Julian Reese led four Terps in double-figure scoring as he also hauled in a career-high tying 16 boards for his 10th double-double of the season.

Afterwards, Willard addressed the media to discuss his team's dominant performance. Watch Willard's full press conference in the video player below.