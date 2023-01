COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Kevin Willard's Terps cruised past Nebraska, 83-62, in the second leg of a three-game home stand, winning back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

Senior guard Jahmir Young led five Terps in double-figure scoring with a game-high 18 points. Don Carey went a perfect 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while Patrick Emilien came off the bench to score 10 points in relief of Julian Reese who was in foul trouble for most of the night.

Watch Willard, Carey and Emilien react following the Terps' win over Nebraska in the video player below.