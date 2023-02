COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Terps defeated No. 21 Northwestern 75-59 on Sunday, moving to a perfect 10-0 at home in league play under first-year head coach Kevin Willard.

Maryland was led by senior guard Jahmir Young, who finished with a game-high 18 points in the win. Fellow senior guard Don Carey (13 points) and senior wing Hakim Hart (10 points) also finished in double-figure scoring.

Watch Willard, Young, Carey and Hart all react following the Terps' win over the Wildcats in the video player below.