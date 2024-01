COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It was a frustrating night for head coach Kevin Willard and the Terps, as Purdue got out to an early 8-0 lead and never looked back, cruising to a 67-53 win and snapping Maryland's 19-game home win streak.

Afterwards, Willard met with the media to discuss what went wrong for his Terps versus Purdue.

See what Willard had to say after the game in the video player below.