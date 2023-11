COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kevin Willard's squad exploded offensively in the first half Tuesday night versus UMBC, scoring 57 points, the most a Maryland team has scored in the opening half in nearly 14 years. The Terps cruised to a 92-68 win, snapping a three-game losing skid. The Terps will look to keep the momentum going Saturday when they host South Alabama.

Watch Willard break down the Terps' win over UMBC in the video player below.

