TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Locksley breaks down Red-White Spring Game

football
WATCH: Locksley breaks down Red-White Spring Game
Scott Greene
TerrapinSportsReport
Maryland'd spring game had a little bit of everything with some trickery, turnovers and a touchdown by the Red team in a tight game won by the White team.
Watch head coach Michael Locksley break down the spring finale in the video player below.
