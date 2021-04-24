 TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Locksley breaks down Red-White Spring Game
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-24 16:45:12 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Locksley breaks down Red-White Spring Game

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Maryland'd spring game had a little bit of everything with some trickery, turnovers and a touchdown by the Red team in a tight game won by the White team.

Watch head coach Michael Locksley break down the spring finale in the video player below.

