Coming off of a tough loss to Michigan, things don't get any easier for Maryland Saturday, as the Terps travel to No. 17 Minnesota for their fourth straight game versus a ranked Division I opponent. The Golden Gophers feature one of the nation's best scoring guards in Marcus Carr as well as talented 7-footer Liam Robbins.

Watch Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon preview the Terps' upcoming game at Minnesota in the video player below.