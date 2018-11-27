COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- With one of the youngest teams he's had during his coaching career, Mark Turgeon created a schedule which would see his team's competition gradually improve throughout the first mont of the season. On Wednesday, however, the newly ranked Terps will face one of their toughest opponents of the season when they host No. 4 Virginia as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Watch Turgeon preview the matchup of top 25 teams and former ACC rivals in the video player below.