COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The 11th seeded Maryland Terrapins will face a familiar foe Friday night in Big Ten rival and the 2nd seeded Indiana Hoosiers. The College Cup matchup will mark the third meeting between the two programs this season, this time taking place in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The Terps lost a close 2-1 match to the Hoosiers in Bloomington during the regular season before playing the Hoosiers to a draw and falling on penalty kicks in the Big Ten semifinals.

This postseason run for Maryland has been a "redemption tour," according to head coach Sasho Cirovski, with the Terps defeating former ACC rivals NC State and Duke in their run to the College Cup. They will look for redemption once more Friday night, when the Terps look to avenge a 2004 national semifinals 3-2 double overtime loss to Indiana which ended their season.



Watch Cirovski preview the Terps' upcoming College Cup national semifinal match with Indiana in the video player below. The match is set to begin Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU.