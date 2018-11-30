COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- After a couple of wins by identical 2-0 scores over former ACC rivals NC State (2nd round) and Duke (3rd round), the 11th seeded Terps travel to Lexington, Ky., where they will take on the 3rd seeded Kentucky Wildcats in the Elite 8 round of the men's soccer NCAA Tournament Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Watch head coach Sasho Cirovski preview the Terps' upcoming game with Kentucky as he tries to lead the Maryland to the College Cup for a 9th time in his coaching career.