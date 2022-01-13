WATCH: Maryland players react following double OT win over Northwestern

Senior guard Eric Ayala put the Terps on his back Wednesday night at Northwestern, scoring a team-high 23 points and adding 11 rebounds for his first career double-double in a 94-87 double overtime win, the team's first Big Ten win this season.

Fellow senior guard Fatts Russell was also brilliant in the win, scoring 23 points while adding seven assists and five rebounds.

Watch Ayala and Russell react following the Terps' big road win in the videos below.