WATCH: Matt Canada addresses media for first time as interim head coach
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland opened up fall camp to media for the first time August 15, making offensive coordinator and interim head coach Matt Canada available to answer questions before the sta...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news