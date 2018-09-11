COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada began his weekly press conference with a somber statement on the passing of longtime Terrapin Club member Mary Gossett and 9/11.

Looking ahead to this week's matchup with Temple, Canada touched on what the Owls bring to the table, playing their first true home game, offensive play calling, the injury of Jake Funk and what it means for the running back unit and more in the video player below.

