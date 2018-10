COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada met with members of the media Tuesday during his weekly press conference following the Terps' big win over Rutgers and ahead of this week's game versus Michigan State. The Terps will look to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016 with a win.

Watch Canada preview the Terps' upcoming game with the Spartans as well as answer questions about the return of DJ Durkin.