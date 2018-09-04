COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- After defeating Texas to open the season for the second straight year, the Terps will travel to Bowling Green in Week 2.

While Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada is proud of what his team accomplished early on, he also knows his team cannot overlook their next opponent. So to do some current Terps who remember what it was like to lose to the Falcons just three seasons ago.

Watch Canada preview the Terps' Week 2 game at Bowling Green in the video player below.