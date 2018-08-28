COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- With a fall camp full of distractions in the rear view, the Terps are now looking ahead to Texas, who they defeated 51-41 in last year's season opener in Austin.

Matt Canada addressed the media for just the second time since taking over as the Terps' interim head coach for DJ Durkin who is still on paid administrative leave.

Watch Cananda discuss how the team is handling things, the latest with the investigation into the culture of the program, who will start at QB and what to expect from Texas in Year 2 under Tom Herman.