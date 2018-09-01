LANDOVER, Md. -- For a second straight year the Terps knocked off a nationally ranked Texas team to open the season. Only this year, Maryland overcame a tumultuous offseason that included the death of teammate Jordan McNair and head coach DJ Durkin being placed on administrative leave.

Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada and the Terps began the day by honoring McNair and held on to beat No. 23 Texas 34-29 in a game that included an hour-plus long weather delay.






