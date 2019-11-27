Opening Statement:

“First of all I want to thank you guys for how you guys have covered us this season. Obviously withThanksgiving coming up I want to wish you guys a Happy Thanksgiving.

“As you get a chance to spend time with your family and friends. we have a great opportunity this weekend, the last game for our seniors. We're still disappointed with how we played Saturday for our seniors. The 48-hour rule kicks in and we're onto preparing and we've started our preparation forMichigan State. Michigan State will be really motivated, they’re one game away from gaining bowl eligibility. I'm sure we'll get their best. I think it's really important for our team to understand the importance of one, finishing the season the right way for our seniors but also trying to utilize it as some momentum as we move forward into next season. So we've got a good plan were putting together right now, our players have continued to show up and practice. The expectation is for them to show up and play the way that they're capable of playing Saturday for our seniors.

“Our game captains this week will be Antoine Brooks Jr., Ellis McKennie, and Keandre Jones, they'll serve as our game captains for our last game.”

On what he has been thankful for during this season:

“A lot of people like to call this year one and I look at it as year zero in we came in in January. As I said last week and I really mean it, I'm very thankful for this opportunity to coach the team that I grew up rooting for. There's nothing more important to me than to get this program back to the type of football that our fans and our team and our alums can be really proud of. I promise you that everything that I do and continue to do will be all about building this thing the right way on a really strong foundation. I'm as happy today to be the head coach at the University of Maryland and I was when I took the job and that's not just coach speak, it’s something I'm really passionate about. We're going to do everything we need to do to get this program going in the right direction and I feel really confident that we will.”

On Javon Leake’s game Saturday:

“Yeah, he came back I thought at the end of the game. He was really disappointed by putting the ballon the ground. The type of season that Javon has had, he has been one of the guys that I've seen really mature and become the type of player and the person that we need our players to be. So it's disappointing when a guy like that doesn't play to his ability which we've seen Javon and we know the type of player he's capable of. But he bounced back and had the big long run there at the end to put points on the board and prevent us from being shut out. I feel real confident that he'll show up and play the capable play to his full capability.”

On Sean Savoy’s status and running back depth:

“Sean isn’t with our program. He's still taking classes he's finishing up strong. He's not with the program anymore. We thanked him for his contribution and we wish him well moving forward. As far as the running back depth, it is an issue. We started that being the strong position for our team with I thought we were six deep when we started this thing and we've continued to see with injuries and choices that we've been depleted. But we still got two pretty good ones left on the roster that have continued to show up and work. And I'm hoping that we're able to utilize their abilities this weekend to help us get a win.”

On factors did he think contributed to the fumbles in Saturday’s game:

“Obviously weather, going into the game we knew it would be a wet ball game. One of the coaching points that we point out quite often when you play in wet weather. We did some wet ball drills during the course of the week is, when in traffic use the off-hand to protect the football. I think there are times when players try to make plays they become a little unconscious in terms of the ball security part and more conscious of trying to make plays which I know that's the type of player Javon is. For the most part it was the weather that played a part and then just not the great techniques and fundamentals that you need to have when playing in wet weather.”

On evaluating a kicker when there were lack of opportunities this season:

“Obviously, we put ourselves in position in a lot of practice opportunities to evaluate them. I've got a lot of confidence as Joseph Petrino as our kicker. He's done a great job in our practice setups and putting the ball through the goal. Very confident in his leg strength, his accuracy has not had the opportunities that you would typically see from a kicker this year. There's no doubt in my mind that he's very capable.”

On how important it is to finish the season strong and what he is expecting from Michigan State:

“With Michigan State, they’re a game away from bowl eligibility. So I know that for them they want to send their seniors out the right way the same way we wanted ours. We talked about it last week, again it was disappointing that we weren't able to do it and play with the type of pride and effort that our seniors deserve. So I know we'll get their best. And they're well coached team. Coach Dantonio does a great job in preparing this team. They're tough. They're hard-nosed. We expect them to come in and or us to go there and then they try to run the football against us. We're expecting to have a little bit of weather up there again. So it's going to be paramount that we do a good job of protecting the football, trying to establish a run game and utilizing the clock to sort of take advantage of our opportunities.”

On what kind of realistic expectations can he have for the offseason and how much of a challenge recruiting is going to be:

“Well, the expectations have been set. We've continued to put the architecture in place for the foundation of this thing to be really strong. We felt good about the short work that we made of a recruiting class in this first season. Recruiting is something that I feel really confident that will have the ability to do. We've got a great product to sale, a great conference we play in, against great competition week in and week out. The commitment that has been made to the football program in terms of the facilities and the resources that we're moving into here in the next season. So I feel really confident in my ability and our ability to recruit the type of players that we need to get the program going in the right direction. I feel good about the base of what we were bringing in this first season after a short recruiting period. We have players in our program that I think again will continue to develop. No doubt about it that for us, we are going to be a program it's fully developmental. Our players have to come in and we have to have the ability to develop them within our system and our program. Based on my experience and where I've been the past three years, with the structure and how we've organized things, it's proven. Just now a matter of continuing the development process, getting our team to play with the discipline that needs to play with, continuing to set the culture, in terms of the standard in which we need to play and operate not just on the football field but in our day to day lives are going to be really important as we move forward. All parts of the organization will be evaluated at the end of the year. We will make the right decisions that we need to make to keep us moving in the right direction and I feel really confident about it.”

On how he goes about fixing the mistakes that are mental as a staff:

“I think we've answered that question a million times because it's continues to happen. But we are continuing to work through it. I equate coaching to raising kids. You can tell kids over and over to not do certain things or do things a certain way. Sometimes the best way of teaching is through their experience. We've had some not good experiences. You think about Saturday when a young player on third down was able to get off the field in a close game, and we make a bonehead play and, of course, I guarantee you that he didn't go into the game with the intent of doing it. But these are unfortunately the growing pains that you go through when you play really old players in critical situations and as we talked about developing them. I promise you, he probably won't do the same thing again because he will know a little different, he will understand the importance of doing his job and not trying to do too much and then work within the framework of what we're asking him to do.”

On how soon he will be looking towards next year and analyzing this past season:

“I've got player evaluations set from 8am Sunday until 4pm on Monday. Players have begun signing up for those evaluations. I will meet individually with our coaches as we get on the road recruiting.We start the recruiting process Sunday with the live period so I'll be in the office pretty much for a day and a half, putting this season to bed. I will be meeting with each individual player to talk about where they are in our program and the expectations we have moving forward. And again, some guys may decide that this isn't the place that they want to be. And those are the things will get answered and taken care of on Sunday or Monday, but then from there it's full speed. We've got a shortened recruiting period before the early signing date, and we will be full speed ahead and we got off to a good start in recruiting. We got some really good players that have made decisions to come play here and we'll build on it.”

On LB Chance Campbell:

“Yeah, this is definitely what you saw out of the Chance the moment he stepped onto campus all throughout the spring. He's been one of those guys that's a worker, you see him continue to have the right kind of habits and behaviors like we talked about. He's the guy that when you think about the upper 20-percent of your team that showed great leadership, which to me is having a positive impact on others within the program. He has all those attributes and so, again, a young player that we've been able to continue to develop and I've been really happy to see the way he's come along.He's kind of inching toward the finish line banged up here the last few weeks, but he continues to show up and play with the habits and behaviors that I think will be important for us to move forward as we build this program.”

On if he will review the coaching staff:

“Yeah, as I said I'll meet with the coaching staff. We're on the road recruiting. Every aspect of the program gets evaluated at the end of the season, coaching staff included. I expect to do that during the course of the next couple of weeks while we're out on the road. Much like when I talked to the players about expectations, things they do well, things that they need to improve on. I will do the same thing with the coaching staff and have that done before signing day.”

On how he evaluates the offensive line this year:

“It's been one of the most improved positions because when you look at the way we started with some of the injuries and some of the things that we faced there. You got our left tackle JaelynDuncan, I've seen him improve tenfold in terms of from day one till, where he is today and it's ironic because he came in Sunday to see me. It was like one of those aha moments where you kind of say ‘hey you know coach, I get it.’ I'm looking forward to all the things that we continue to talk to him about. But I've seen great improvement from him, a guy like Austin Fontaine, who we moved over from defense. Another one of those redshirt freshman that's continued to improve and that was one of the positions going in was a concern. Obviously we've had our ups and downs with the growing pains that come along with the way we've had to shuffle people in and out of that position but I think those two standout as guys that have made really big improvement along with Spencer Anderson.”

On expectations for Thanksgiving dinner:

“Really, that's a good one. Well, in my quest of 50 by 50. I'll be 50 years old Christmas Day and I had to adjust my game plan a little bit in terms of how I attack Thanksgiving. I'm going to start off, probably with a lot of water early to kind of fill you up. I will have the opportunity to spend time with players and my family will be in town. One of the benefits of being back home I think my house will be the house where we all kind of gravitate toward. It'll be a lot of a lot of salad, a lot of mixed veggies, probably not as much carbs in the stuffing, which I love a little stuffing with a little crab meat kind of thrown in there, kind of, a Locksley favorite but I had to adjust my game plan withThanksgiving and as I continue my quest of 50 by 50.”