COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Mike Locksley's Terps held their annual Red-White Spring Game on April 29, with the Red team defeating the White team 20-19 inside SECU Stadium.

Redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was impressive in his one half of play for the Red team, going 16-of-24 for 210 yards and one touchdown. Backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. led the White team, going 13-of-22 for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Afterwards, Locksley addressed the media and broke down his team's performance on the day. Watch and listen to what he had to say in the video player below.