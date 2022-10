TerrapinSportsReport

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Mike Locksley's Terps didn't do themselves any favors Saturday versus Purdue, committing 9 penalties for 76 yards in a 31-29 loss that came down to the final seconds. A controversial no-call on a blocked extra point try midway through the 4th quarter possibly changed the way the final minutes of the game were played.

Watch Locksley break down the Terps' loss to Purdue and some controversial calls in the video player below.