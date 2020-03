COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Darryl Morsell has been the ultimate glue guy for the Terps this season, while Jalen 'Stix' Smith has been a double-double machine. Maryland will need for both to be at their best March 3 when the Terps travel to New Jersey to take on Rutgers with a chance to clinch a share of the regular-season Big Ten title.

Watch Morsell and Smith preview the Terps' upcoming game at The RAC in the videos below.