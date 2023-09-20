COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After defeating border rival Virginia to finish non-conference play 3-0, the Terps will now turn their attention to Michigan State as they get set to begin Big Ten play Saturday in East Lansing.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa starred once again last week versus Virginia, throwing for 342 yards and a touchdown in the win.

It was junior running back Colby McDonald who led the ground game against the Cavaliers, rushing for 75 yards, including a 35-yard score in the win.

On defense, it was linebacker Donnell Brown who led the Terps front seven with an interception for a second straight week.

Watch Tagovailoa, McDonald and Brown preview the Terps' upcoming Big Ten opener at Michigan State in the videos below.

