COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland will look to end a four-game losing skid Saturday when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln. A win would make the Terps bowl eligible for a third straight season.

Senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will look to lead the offense once again. His main target this season has been sixth-year senior Jeshaun Jones, who leads the Terps with 40 receptions for 521 yards and four touchdowns.

On defense, freshman lineman Jordan Phillips he been a big part of the front seven's success and should be an anchor for the d-line in the coming years.

Watch Tagovailoa, Jones and Phillips preview the Terps' upcoming game at Nebraska in the videos below.