WATCH: Players preview No. 5 Iowa

Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa remained red hot Week 4 versus Kent State, throwing for 384 yards and three touchdowns. The Terps will need another big performance from him Friday night as they face No. 5 Iowa and one of the toughest defenses in the country. Senior wideout Brian Cobbs has been one of the leaders of the team as they look to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2001. Punter Anthony Pecorella helped lead the Terps' initiative of wearing 9/11 helmet stickers earlier this season to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks and is now once again helping take the lead in mental health awareness.

