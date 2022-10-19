Coming off of major knee surgery a year ago, it has been a long process back for senior wideout Dontay Demus Jr. He took a major stride last Saturday at Indiana, recording his first touchdown of the season in the Terps' 38-33 win.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Deonte Banks has had a similar road back after suffering a season-ending injury in Maryland's second game of last season. He showed he is all the way back in the Terps' win over Indiana, recording four tackles and an interception, his first since 2019. Up front on defense, senior Greg China-Rose was disruptive against the Hoosiers, finishing with a sack and tackle for loss.

Watch Demus, Banks and China-Rose all preview the Terps' upcoming game versus Northwestern in the videos below.