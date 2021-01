The Terps struggled in the first half versus Wisconsin, only scoring 20 points in the opening stanza. But Aaron Wiggins led a furious comeback attempt to start the second half, scoring 16 of his team-high 18 points after the break. Donta Scott continued his solid scoring, pouring in 13 points in the loss.

Watch Wiggins and Scott react following the Terps' 61-55 loss to No. 14 Wisconsin in the videos below.