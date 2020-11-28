TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Players react following Indiana loss

Following a pair of stellar performances in Maryland's two wins, starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa struggled in the Terps' road loss at Indiana.

With a pair of defensive starters out in the defensive backfield due to COVID, Antwaine Richardson and the rest of the Terps defense held their own in the opening half, but the Hoosiers were just too much in the second half.

Watch Tagovailoa and Richardson react following the Terps' 27-11 loss at No. 12 Indiana.