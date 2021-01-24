TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Players react following road win over No. 17 Minnesota

Maryland leading scorer Eric Ayala was hot early at Minnesota and stayed that way throughout, finishing with a team-high 21 points in the Terps' 63-49 win over the Golden Gophers.

Senior guard Darryl Morsell only finished with four points, but added five rebounds and a pair of assists to go along with his suffocating defense which seemed to really get Maryland going early on.

Watch Ayala and Morsell react following the Terps' upset win over No. 17 Minnesota on the road in the video player below.