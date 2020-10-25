TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Players react following season-opening loss at Northwestern

Things began well for starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa in the Terps' opener, with him going 6-of-7 and leading the offense to a field goal on the team's opening drive. But things went downhill from there, with Tagovailoa throwing three interceptions on the night and the offense failing to score again.

Defensively it was a tough night for Maryland, as they allowed Northwestern to score 43 unanswered points. The lone bright spot was junior linebacker Chance Campbell, who finished with a team-high 14 tackles in the Terps' opener and seemed to be all over the field making plays.

Watch Tagovailoa and Campbell react following the Terps' season-opening 43-3 loss at Northwestern in the videos below.