WATCH: Players react following season opening win over West Virginia

It was a big day for the offense Saturday in the Terps' season-opening win over West Virginia, with Taulia Tagovailoa throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns, while receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakim Jarrett each finished with over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown as the unit racked up almost 500 total yards versus the West Virginia defense.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Terps were led by Sam Okuayinonu up front, as the super senior defensive lineman finished with four tackles, including a sack.

Watch Tagovailoa, Demus, Jarrett and Okuayinonu react following the Terps' 30-24 win over border rival West Virginia to open the 2021 season in the videos below.