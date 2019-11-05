COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. recorded 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in his 100th consecutive start as a Terp, while junior guard Darryl Morsell came off the bench and poured in 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Sophomore forward Jalen Smith picked up right where he left off last season, recording a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double. Smith added three blocks for good measure.

Watch Cowan Jr., Morsell and Smith all break down the Terps' season-opening win in the videos below.