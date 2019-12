COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Senior point guard Anthony Cowan led the Terps with a team-high 19 points in their win over Bryant, while Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and nine rebounds. It was Chol Marial who stole the show, however, scoring 6 points and adding five rebounds and a block while playing 14 minutes in his Terps debut.

Watch Cowan, Wiggins and Marial react following the Terps' win in the videos below.