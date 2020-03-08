COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Senior point guard Anthony Cowan had one of his most complete games of the season in his final home game, scoring 20 points while dishing out eight assists and pulling down four rebounds. Sophomore guards Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins scored 19 and 15 points respectively, hitting big shot after big shot as the Terps defeated Michigan 83-70 to capture a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Afterwards, Cowan, Ayala and Wiggins reacted following the win and claiming the program's first Big Ten title.