Darryl Morsell, Eric Ayala and Hakim Hart all played major rolls in the Terps' 73-55 win over Michigan State Sunday. Ayala poured in a game-high 22 points, Morsell scored the first five points of the game and Hart made a couple of crucial shots down the stretch as the Terps led wire-to-wire.

Watch Morsell, Ayala and Hart all react following the Terps' win over Michigan State in the videos below.