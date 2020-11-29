TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Players react following win over Mount St. Mary's

Eric Ayala's stellar early-season play continued Sunday versus Mount St. Mary's, as the junior point guard finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with a couple of assists and rebounds.

Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton had the best game of his young Terps career, finishing with 13 points and five boards. Sophomore forward Donta Scott, meanwhile, led the Terps with a career-high 17 points.

Watch Ayala, Hamilton and Scott react following the Terps' 79-61 win over Mount St. Mary's in the videos below.