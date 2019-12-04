COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Starting for the second consecutive game, sophomore guard Eric Ayala had his best performance of the season, scoring a season-high 14 points while adding five rebounds and five assists. Jalen 'Stix' Smith recorded his fifth double-double of the season, finishing with 15 points, 16 rebounds. He added five blocks for good measure. Darryl Morsell picked up right where he left off in Orlando, scoring 10 points and adding seven rebounds and four assists.

Watch Ayala, Smith and Morsell react following the Terps' win over Notre Dame in the videos below.