Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins combined to score 32 points and added 13 rebounds, while Darryl Morsell made some key defensive plays as the Terps defeated No. 6 Wisconsin on the road Monday night for their first win over a top-10 opponent since Jan. of 2016.

Watch Ayala, Wiggins and Morsell react following the Terps' 70-64 win over Wisconsin in the videos below.