COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- On a nearly perfect fall homecoming afternoon, the Terps played a nearly flawless game versus Rutgers, improving their record to 4-2 at the halfway point of the season.

It was a big day on offense for freshman quarterback Kasim Hill, who threw a career-high three touchdown passes, as well as for senior running back Ty Johnson, who became just the fourth player in Terps history to eclipse the 4,000 career all-purpose yards mark. Defensively, senior safety Darnell Savage recorded a pair of interceptions.

Watch Savage, Hill and Johnson discuss the Terps' 34-7 win in the video player below.