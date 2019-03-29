WATCH: Tino Ellis talks spring ball and more
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland senior cornerback Tino Ellis addressed the media at the conclusion of the Terps' second spring practice March 28.
Watch Ellis discuss what it has been like playing for a new coaching staff, the DeMatha pipeline and more in the video player below.
