{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 09:22:51 -0500') }} football

WATCH: Tino Ellis talks spring ball and more

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport.com
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland senior cornerback Tino Ellis addressed the media at the conclusion of the Terps' second spring practice March 28.

Watch Ellis discuss what it has been like playing for a new coaching staff, the DeMatha pipeline and more in the video player below.

