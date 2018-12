BALTIMORE -- Maryland was led offensively by junior point guard Anthony Cowan's game-high 17 points and defensively by Bruno Fernando's five rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Mark Turgeon's team held Loyola-Chicago to just 2-for-14 (14.3%) from beyond the arc and forced them to turn the ball over 19 times.

Watch Turgeon, Cowan and Fernando react to the Terps' 55-41 win over the Ramblers in the video player below.