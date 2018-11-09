ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland junior point guard Anthony Cowan scored a game-high 24 points, while sophomore Darryl Morsell chipped in with 15 points, as the Terps pulled away late for a 78-57 win over Navy in the fifth annual Veterans Classic.

Watch Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon, along with Cowan and Morsell discuss the win, as well as their appreciation for the Midshipmen and the time they spent on the academy grounds.