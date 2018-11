COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- With a schedule that doesn't begin to look much more difficult until later in November, Mark Turgeon's Terps are focused on little things like effort on offensive rebounding and just getting better one game at a time. That next game for Maryland is Hofstra, who visits College Park on Friday for a 7 p.m. tip inside Xfinity Center.

