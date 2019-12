COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Terps are coming off of their first loss of the season, which also happened to be their first true road contest of the season, last Tuesday night at Penn State. Maryland heads back out onto the road again this week, this time to Newark, N.J. where they will face Seton Hall of the Big East.

Watch Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon preview the Terps' upcoming game with the Pirates in the video player below.